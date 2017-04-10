Bridgeport News: Pressure Cooker Left In Front Of Goodfella’s

10:55pm–#Bridgeport CT– What was thought to be a pressure cooker left out in front of Goodfella’s Pizza at 3725 Madison Avenue turned out to be a crock pot and was found to be harmless. A police officer was first called to investigate and he said the pot appeared to be empty but did not want to touch it. Firefighters were called in. Police found that there was surveillance video next door at the BP gas station. It appeared that someone had a flat tire, emptied the contents of their trunk to get to the spare tire. After changing the tire they must have left the crock pot behind. The pot had a clear glass lid and the firefighters were able to see it was empty. They lifted the liner and found a child’s painting/artwork at the bottom. The pot was disposed of.