Bridgeport News: Sad News Surrounds Homicide #8

#Bridgeport News: On April 24, 2017 at 1115 hours, Bridgeport Police responded to Greene Homes, building 3 on a report of an unresponsive male infant. This infant was transported by medics to Bridgeport Hospital and then transferred to Yale- New Haven Hospital for advanced care. On April 25, 2017 this child passed away. On April 26, 2017, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on the child and classified the death as a homicide. The investigation is ongoing and detectives continue to process evidence and interview witnesses. The victims identity will not be released due to their age. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS (8477).

(Bridgeport Police Press Release)