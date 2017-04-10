#Bridgeport CT–Today at noon Mayor Joseph Ganim, with a number of his family members looking on gave his state of the city report to the business community to the Bridgeport Regional Business Council at the Holiday Inn. Before his speech a one minute video was shown touting the city’s accomplishments since last year. The mayor than walked to the podium to a standing ovation. The mayor said he presented to the city council last week a balanced budget for the next year that unlike last year has no tax increase. The mayor said “the state of our city is strong” and then proceeded to announcing the plan to bring a Dave and Buster’s restaurant to Steel Point, new movie theaters and a Gala Fresh Farms grocery store to the Seaview Plaza site on the east side, and the removal of coal generated electricity natural gas at the PSEG Power Station. There will be a news Boys and Girls Club on Madison Avenue in the north end, many blighted building that give the city a bad reputation seen from I-95 will come down this year.

The mayor also introduced the new superintendent of school Aresta Johnson as well as business owners who are helping contribute to job creation in the city. Ganim thanks the Bridgeport Bluefish’s 20 years in the city and looks forward to expanding up to $185 million in state bonding money to create a sports and entertainment district at and around the Harbor Yard. Public safety continues to become priority with a goal of more walking patrols. The mayor is calling for a cleaner city to continue to attract new business and residents to the city by tackling blight and illegal dumping. The mayor concluded with thanking the twenty five business that engaged in the city’s second chance program for former convicted felons. The mayor closed saying “together we can make positive change in the City of Bridgeport. My administration and so many of you have begun this process; and we’re just getting started”. The audience rose for another standing ovation.