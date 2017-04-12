Bridgeport News: Stratford Avenue Blight Knocked Down

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Joseph Ganim this week joined East End community leaders and City Council members to knock down two properties on Stratford Ave that make up the Civic Block. Future developments will be a part of a $10 million project that will include a state-of-the-art library, a public park, a community based grocery store, affordable housing and retail space. This area was previously made up of businesses such as Braxton’s, Sub King, Connecticut National Bank, and Firestone that were staples in the Community in the late 1960’s.

“The Civic Block was once an economically thriving community. We are going to make these properties useful to our residents again,” said Mayor Ganim. “This is a long overdue project that shows progress and commitment to neighborhood revitalization.”