Bridgeport News: Truck Self Starts Hits Parking Garage

10:03am–#Bridgeport CT– A letter carrier had a special delivery when her Ford pick up truck self stared on Fairfield Avenue near Water Street. A police officer working a road detail heard the truck knock over the metal fence at the post office, and saw the truck hit the Holiday Inn parking garage and the tires continue spinning. He ran over and saw no one was in the truck nor were there any keys in the ignition. The woman came running over and opened the door and got the truck to turn off. Fortunately there were no pedestrians or vehicles in its path.