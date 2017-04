10:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating attempted break ins of vehicles on Savoy Street. A man called police that he chased away a man trying to break in to his truck. A short time later police received another call for an attempted car break in on Savoy Street.

I need just 1% of our audience to subscribe just $1 a week to keep our live reports coming to you! https://www.patreon.com/doingitlocal