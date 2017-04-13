Bridgeport Senators Bet On Casinos

BRIDGEPORT – Senator Marilyn Moore (D-Bridgeport) and Senator Ed Gomes (D- Bridgeport) released the following statement regarding the current proposal for a casino in East Windsor:

“I am in favor of the plan by Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes partners to build a casino in East Windsor. This will protect gaming revenue paid to our state and keep casino jobs here in Connecticut when the Springfield casino opens next year.” Senator Marilyn Moore said. “This plan will continue to benefit the state and our city in many ways. Revenues from the current casinos brought $6.2 million to Bridgeport in 2016 and are estimated to generate funds for our city for years to come.”

“The plan to open a third casino in East Windsor could save some of the nearly 6,000 jobs predicted to be lost in our state with the opening of a Springfield casino. This is about protecting good-paying jobs in Connecticut,” Senator Ed Gomes said. “While I have supported building a casino in Bridgeport in the past, I don’t think MGM’s offer is our best option right now.”

(Press Release)

