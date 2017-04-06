Bridgeport News: Columbus School Evacuated

10:53am–#Bridgeport CT–Just before 11am firefighters were called to Columbus School at 275 George Street for a strange odor in classroom 203. City officials told me six children were taken to Bridgeport Hospital. The children were treated in the hospital but none were admitted. Firefighters were called to the school yesterday as well. Both times firefighters use various meters but no readings were detected.

By 12:15 the school was evacuated out of “an abundance of precaution”. The students were bused to Geraldine Johnson School until school dismissal. No word if there will be school at Columbus School at this time.

Officials from Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) were on scene after school dismissal to investigate but have not found anything readings.