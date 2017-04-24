Congressman Himes Investigates Russian Hack

As a member of the House Intelligence Committee investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, I want to let you know where we stand.

First of all, this investigation should move to an independent bipartisan commission. That’s the best way to assure the American people of the facts. Nevertheless, we must move forward. At this point, there are clear facts emerging.

We know we were very deliberately attacked – and we’re not alone. The core democratic values of our nation were targeted in an attempt to make Americans question whether our system actually works. Russia is using a strategic plan to undermine the democratic process in countries across the West, including Europe.

What did the attack look like?

We know that Russians used internet trolls, social media bots and propaganda outlets to undermine our democratic system. Computer systems of political entities and NGOs were compromised during a very close election. That matters a great deal.

What is this investigation about?

The FBI is looking into possible connections between the Russian efforts and the Trump campaign. Our investigation is looking at the extent of these links, and whether or not the Russian government has compromising information about the President of the United States.

Our investigation was derailed recently – but we’re back on track. Rep. Mike Conaway is stepping up to lead the investigation to allow us to move forward impartially. This investigation is just beginning – and it won’t be quick nor fruitless.

In addition, we must come up with a clear response plan to digital attacks. It’s time to define when a cyberattack is a crime and when it’s an act of war – and determine how we can defend ourselves. I’ve been calling for an “E-Neva Convention,” like the Geneva Convention, where the international community can come to a collective understanding of the rules governing information security in the digital age.

Our first step is to get to the bottom of the Russian cyberattack on our democracy in a bipartisan fashion. We won’t stop investigating until we have the information we need to determine our response to the hacking of our election—and whether anyone on the President’s campaign knew of or cooperated with the Russian efforts.

(Congressman Jim Himes Press Release)