A Courageous Conversation about Race at the Fairfield Public Library

Fairfield, CT–The film, Race: The Power of an Illusion, will be viewed in three parts at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road on Wednesday, April 17, May 3 and May 17. The showing will be in the Rotary Room at 7:00 pm.

This film looks at the concept of race and where it came from and provides some information about the history of race relations in America. Many of us feel uncomfortable talking about race, especially in a diverse group of people. We tend to keep our opinions to ourselves. For healing to take place it can be beneficial to have a conversation where our own experiences and points of view can be shared and examined.

Advanced registration is required due to the limited space. All programs at the Fairfield Public Library are free of charge. For more information about this and other programs, visit us online at fairfieldpubliclibrary.org or call 203-256- 3160. Follow the Fairfield Public Library on Twitter @fairfieldpublib and Facebook @fairfieldlibrary.

(Press Release)

