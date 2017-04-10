Fairfield Fire Department Promotions & New Hire

#Fairfield CT–The Fairfield Fire Department held a swearing in ceremony for newly promoted Assistant Chief Roger Caisse, Lieutenant Kevin Polcer and new firefighter Justin Crawford on April 5, 2017 at ceremony conducted at fire headquarters at 140 Reef Road. The ceremony, officiated by Deputy Chief Kyran Dunn, was attended by the families of the members along with many current and retired firefighters from both Fairfield and neighboring departments.

Retired Fairfield Fire Chief Richard Felner attended the ceremony and was asked lead the group in the pledge of allegiance to start the ceremony.

Fire Chief Dennis McCarthy welcomed the families to the ceremony and stated, “ You are joining a department that sets the highest standards in everything it does, we welcome you to our family.” After thanking the families for attending the ceremony, he added, “It is our job to make sure everyone goes home at the end of their shift to you.”

Assistant Chief Scott Bisson, the new Chief of Training and Director of the Fairfield Regional Fire School following Assistant Chief Chris Tracy’s retirement in February stated, “Promotion is the second most important day in a firefighter’s career, second only to the day they are sworn in as a firefighter.” He further stated, “Having worked with each of these officers [Polcer and Caisse], they have demonstrated their abilities in their previous assignments with the department and our future looks very bright with their promotions.”

Fairfield First Selectman Mike Tetreau called the three firefighters up to administer the oath of office followed by each member having their badge pinned on by members of their family. The room filled with applause after the oath was administered and after each time a member received their badge symbolizing their accomplishments.

Assistant Chief Roger Caisse joined the Fairfield Fire Department in 1996 and worked throughout the ranks serving as a shift commanders aide in 2001 and was promoted to Lieutenant in 2004. Prior to this promotion, Lieutenant Caisse worked on developing the department’s Marine Rescue Division including the acquisition of a 28’ firefighting vessel from the City of Bridgeport. Upon this promotion, Assistant Chief Caisse says that he is “looking forward to beginning the learning process for this new role.”

Lieutenant Kevin Polcer was hired in 2000 and has worked on “A” platoon for the last 17 years. As a senior firefighter with the department, Lt Polcer has a balance of education and training under his belt, has served as a trustee for the firefighter’s local 1426 and has a B.S. in Fire Science from the University of New Haven. Lt Polcer stated “ He takes great pride in being a member of this department and looks forward to his new position as Lieutenant”.

Firefighter Justin Crawford began his fire service career as a volunteer firefighter in Waterford Connecticut at age 15. With over 10 years of previous fire service and EMS experience, he is a licensed paramedic and has a B.S. in Fire Science from the University of New Haven. Firefighter Crawford served with two other career fire departments prior to being offered the job in Fairfield which was his personal goal. Firefighter Crawford stated, “[He} is now excited to begin his career serving the citizens of Fairfield.”

The promotional process for Lieutenant and Assistant Chief is the culmination of all of a firefighters knowledge, training and experience. Personnel complete two weeks of written and oral testing by an outside company and are ranked based upon their scores and experience. A special fire commission meeting was held on March 16, 2017 in which they promulgated the promotional lists for both Lieutenant and Assistant Chief. The promotional lists will last for 18 months. Also present at the ceremony was Fairfield Fire Commissioner Dorothea Brennan.

The process of hiring a firefighter involves a similar process of written and oral testing with the addition of passing a candidate physical ability test to demonstrate physical skills to perform firefighting functions. While previous training is not currently a requirement to take the examination, it is common for volunteer and career firefighters to take other department’s exams to explore opportunities in light of the changing economic climate. The list for firefighter is valid for 24 months at which time a member on the list will be called when an opening exists.

(Fairfield Fire Department Press Release)