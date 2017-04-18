Fairfield News: Craft Supplies Swap

There will be a craft supplies swap at the Fairfield Wood Branch Library, 1147 Fairfield Woods Drive on Thursday, April 27 from 6 pm until 7 pm.

Do you have leftover craft supplies that are taking up space? Skeins of yarn, ribbon buttons, or fabric left over from that Pinterest project that turned out wrong? We will be accepting craft supplies in good condition, separated into Ziploc bags or other storage containers on Monday, April 17 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 pm. Collection will continue Tuesday, April 18 from 9:30 a.m. until 5:00 pm. Join us on Thursday, April 27, to swap for some craft supplies you can use. Remaining craft supplies will be donated to the downUnder Teen Center and the Craft Salon.

For more information about this and other programs, visit us online at fairfieldpubliclibrary.org or call 203-256- 3160. Follow the Fairfield Public Library on Twitter @fairfieldpublib and Facebook @fairfieldlibrary.

(Press Release)

This report is made possible by: