1:33pm–#Fairfield CT–On 04/05/2017 the service manager at Wells Fargo Bank, 2115 Black Rock Turnpike, called police to report that a male was just in the bank trying to withdraw $18,000.00 in cash from a fraudulent bank account. The manager told the male that she had to verify some things before she could give him the cash. The male then left a phone number and asked the teller to call when the money was ready. The service manager then notified police to the suspicious activity along with the description of the vehicle and its occupants.

Officers located a vehicle that matched the description on Unquowa Rd. near Post Rd. Officers conducted a field identification of the occupants of the vehicle, and the service manager positively identified the vehicle and the occupants as those that were involved in the fraudulent activity. Bond for both subjects was set at $250,000.00 with a court date of 04/18/2017. The case was turned over to Detective Bureau for further investigation and follow up.

Anthony Innarella Sr. (03-01- 1957) of Bethlehem, PA was arrested and charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Larceny 2nd Degree 53a-49/53a- 123, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 2nd Degree 53a-48/53a- 123, Criminal Impersonation 53a-130, Identity Theft 53a-129a, and Forgery 1st Degree (3 counts) 53a-138, after he went to Wells Fargo Bank and attempted to withdraw $18,000.00 in cash from a fraudulent bank account by using a fake NJ Driver’s License with his photo on it and a different name and date of birth on it belonging to another person. Anthony Sr.also had a Wells Fargo Debit Card and a Capital One Credit Card with the same name that was on the NJ Driver’s License.

Anthony Innarella Jr. (08-18- 1984) of Bethlehem, PA was arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 2nd Degree 53a-48/53a- 123 and Forgery 1st Degree 53a-138 (3 counts), after he was with a subject who attempted to withdraw $18,000.00 in cash from a fraudulent bank account by using a fake driver’s license. Anthony Jr. was also found to have a fake PA Driver’s License with his photo on it and a different name and date of birth on it belonging to another person, along with a Wells Fargo Debit Card, and a Capital One Credit Card with the same that was on the PA Driver’s License.

(Fairfield Police Press Release)