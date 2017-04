10:44pm–#Fairfield CT– A car failed to negotiate at turn on North Benson Road just before Samp Mortar Road and flipped into a person’s front yard. Assistant Chief George Gomola said there were no injuries but said few feet to the left and the car would have hit the wooded area an possibly into the river.

Just 1% of our viewers donating just $1 a week will keep our live reports coming to you! https://www.patreon.com/doingitlocal