10:10am–#Southport CT– A man walked into Rowayton Bank at 3695 Post Road and handed a teller that said this is a real $200 million. He then left the bank and went next door to restaurant, pulled on the door handle but it was locked and he walked away. Police are looking for a white male, wearing a baseball cap and he is about 5 feet 10 inches with facial hair. I checked, it is 7 days from a full moon.

