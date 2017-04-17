Fairfield News: Woman Removes Arm Cast While In Custody

10:18pm–4/16/2017—#Fairfield CT–Amanda Yelen was arrested and issued Misdemeanor Summons for Criminal Trespass in the First Degree after she returned to 741 Old Stratfield Road on 4/16/17 approximately 24 hours after being explicitly warned and documented by the Fairfield Police Department to not return to the property for any reason.

Officers made phone contact with Amanda and was able to convince her to return to the scene of the incident to discuss what had occurred. Amanda complied and explained to me that she had returned to 741 Old Stratfield Road to retrieve some belonging’s from the shed. There was no evidence of any physical altercation between the complainant and Amanda.Amanda was given a court date of 4/28/17 to be held at GA 2, and was released on a signed Promise to Appear.

It should be noted that Amanda was wearing a hard cast on her left wrist at the time of the transport. During the transport Amanda managed to remove the hard cast from her left wrist, and with it the handcuff. Amanda was not finger printed out of precaution due to her wrist injury, but her identity was confirmed via previous booking photos and photo identification. AMR responded to Police Headquarters to evaluate Amanda’s wrist but she refused medical attention.

(Fairfield Police Press Release)