Great Latin Food In Stratford!

It was my pleasure to meet the family/staff at Castillo & Sons Cuisine at 2368 Barnum Avenue in Stratford. Castillo and Sons Cuisine is a family owned business with over 12 years experience specializing in Latin, Caribbean, and Southern American Cuisines. They offer take out service delivered by UberEats. My family and I really enjoyed our meals, we got a small sampling of what they have to offer, we went with the basics of chicken, pork and beef. Each dish was a medley of flavors. We did fight over the fried plantains so make sure you order extra!

Our hours of operation are Tuesday-Friday from 4pm-8pm but starting next Tuesday, April 18, 2017 we will open Tues-Thurs 11am-8pm, Friday 11am-9pm and Saturday 11am-6pm.

They cater all events from big to small! Medical office luncheons, corporate, schools, fair, baby showers, weddings, Quinceaneras / Sweet 16’s etc. Services range from elegant affairs to luncheons or events at local parks. They will customize their menus to meet your budget needs. Professional wait staff and experienced bartenders are always available for your events.

Call them at: 203 – 522 – 5519. For Bookings Contact Yezzy at 914 – 227 – 6573 email at castilloandsonscuisine@yahoo.com