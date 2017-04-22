I-95 Manhunt– Trooper Injured

UPDATE: The gun was not found but was pulled on the trooper.

UPDATE: Police had the car/suv pulled over and recovered a firearm from the suspect. The vehicle backed down the on ramp, the trooper was injured according to radio reports during a scuffle with the suspect. It sounds like the suspect was wanted for motor vehicle charges at first. A family member picked the suspect at the bottom of the ramp and they fled.

6:50pm–#Bridgeport CT– There is a heavy police presence I-95 near exit 28 police are looking for an SUV. I’m not sure what he is wanted for at this time but he did leave his identification behind! He may be armed.