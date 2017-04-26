Mayor Ganim Visits Senator Hwang’s Community Diversity Conversation…For A While

#Bridgeport CT– State Senator Tony Hwang along with Reverend Cass Shaw held a Community Diversity Conversation at 7pm Tuesday night at the University of Bridgeport’s Littlefield Recital Hall in the Arnold Bernhard Arts and Humanities Center. About 30 people were in attendance. Mayor Joe Ganim slipped in the back for about fifteen minutes when Senator Hwang acknowledged and welcome the mayor. Members from the audience asked if it was candidate for Governor Ganim which he smiled and shrugged his shoulders. The mayor thanked Senator Hwang and said he had to run to another engagement. City council members were getting an earful at that time from the public at the City Hall with a hearing of the City Council’s Budget and Appropriations Committee’s proposed school district’s $255.9 million budget.

Despite the diverse panel, a majority of the conversation was based on the the LGBT community and LGBT rights. The panel included:

· Peter Wolfgang, Family Institute of CT

· Veasna Roeun, Cambodia-America Alliance

· Rabbi Jim Prosnit, Congregation B’Nai Israel

· Dr. Ahmed Ebrahim, Bridgeport Islamic Community Center

· Leon Smith, Esq., Center for Children’s Advocacy

· Jacey Wyatt, Transgender Community Advocate

· University of Bridgeport International Student Advisors