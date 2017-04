4:15am– Person is in custody on Voit Avenue.

4:04am–#cttraffic– A pursuit that began in Bridgeport on Boston Avenue went north on Route 8/25 to the Merritt Parkway southbound. Bridgeport Police broke the pursuit off in Fairfield. The driver ran a red light and a stop sign in front of the Bridgeport Officer. State Police continued the pursuit and the pursuit reversed northbound in Fairfield. The car has now got off exit 6 on Old Town Road and now on Trumbull Avenue.