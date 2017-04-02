Motorcyclist Struck

11:10pm–#Bridgeport CT–#Fairfield CT–A report of a motorcyclist being hit by a car at 435/436 Brooklawn Avenue near Aldine Avenue. Bridgeport Firefighters were first on scene first reporting a motorcycle down but no rider. Then the reported an altercation between the motorcyclist and driver of the car. Then additional radio reports then said the person was walking away towards North Avenue. Then it was reported that the accident was in Fairfield so Fairfield Police took over. The driver of the motorcycle was reportedly picked up by a car to be driven to the hospital. Confused? Me too. I’ll get a follow up from Fairfield’s Public Affairs Officer Lieutenant Robert Kalamaras in the morning.

This news report is made possible by:http://www.zeislaw.com/attorneys/james-r-miron/