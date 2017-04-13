New Fisher House In West Haven Veterans Hospital

A new Fisher House in West Haven is being built to assist those who have a family member in the VA hospital. Ground was broken on this 16 suite house on April 11, and will provide free housing for an estimated 500 families a year. The house will be located on the VA campus on Campbell Avenue. As told by the Fisher House Foundation President David Coker, “This house will serve as a tangible symbol of our support…we believe it’s our duty to help provide an environment where families can focus solely on the healing process.”

The mind behind Fisher House, Pauline Trost, pursued her interest of being able to give temporary housing for families that was affordable, and was able to open up the first two Fisher Houses by 1991. The first VA Fisher House opened up in 1994 in Albany, NY, the same year David Coker joined as Fisher House’s Executive Director. To see a tour of a Fisher House in Richmond, VA, see: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m1dSu3tBizg

The Fisher House Foundation has had a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for 12 years in a row, the highest amount of stars that a charity can receive. In addition, the Foundation has an A+ rating from Charity Watch, and has been awarded the Independent Charities Seal of Excellence.

Some of the dignitaries that were at the event include Connecticut VA Director Gerald Culliton, Senator Richard Blumenthal, U.S. Congressman Jim Himes, and State Senator Tony Hwang. “I think we have one of the best VA [hospitals] in the country, and now it’s been refortified with the opportunity to provide caregiver support,” Senator Hwang stated. To date, there are now 71 Fisher Houses across America, with Houses also placed in Germany and the United Kingdom.