Norwalk News: Child Endangerment Arrest

#Norwalk CT–On April 18, 2017 at 8:39 PM, Officer Michael Sellas was patrolling Chestnut Street and observed suspicious activity in the area of 57. As he approached the area in his police car, he observed a male in a white Toyota speaking to a juvenile. As the officer got closer, the male quickly drove away. The officer spoke with the juvenile who stated that the male had asked her to get into the car. The officer stopped the vehicle and identified the male operator as Angel Jiminez-Barzallo. The Special Victims Unit assumed the investigation and learned that Jiminez-Barzallo had grabbed the juvenile’s wrist and hand during this encounter and had only let go when he saw the police car. Special Victims Unit Detective Tim Marquis obtained an arrest warrant for Jiminez-Barzallo. Jiminez- Barzallo was arrested today and was held on a $50,000 court set bond.

Arrested: Angel Jiminez-Barzallo, 32 of 15 Prospect Street Norwalk

Charges: Risk of Injury to a Minor and Breach of Peace Bond: $50,000 Court Date: April 28, 2017

(Norwalk Police Press Release)