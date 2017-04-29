Norwalk News: Death Investigation

#Norwalk CT–On Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 1:28 am, Patrol Officers responded to 505 Westport Avenue Unit 17 for an assault. Arriving officers found the victim deceased within the residence. Officers detained Paul Bjerke, who was located inside the residence. The Norwalk Detective Bureau is investigating the incident with the assistance of the Norwalk Crime Scene Unit. Detectives subsequently arrested Bjerke for his role in the death of the victim. This investigation remains ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Fitzmaurice at 203-854-3180. Anonymous tips can be left at any of the below contacts.

Arrested: Paul Bjerke, 59 years-old of 505 Westport Avenue Unit 17 Norwalk Charges: Manslaughter 1

Bond: $750,000 Court: April 26, 2017

Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

(Norwalk Police Press Release)