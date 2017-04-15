Norwalk News: Triple Shooting

Norwalk Detectives are investigating a triple shooting that occurred April 13, 2017 at 10:40 p.m. on Chapel Street. Initially officers responded to a report of shots fired on Chapel Street and located a crime scene but no victims. The Norwalk Hospital then reported two male victims had arrived by private vehicle. A short time later, a third male victim arrived at the Norwalk Hospital. All three victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. The Crime Scene Unit processed the scene on Chapel Street, which was closed temporarily. Additional patrols have been assigned to the area. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Collins at 203-854-3011 or bcollins@norwalkct.org. Anonymous tips can be left at any of the below contacts.

Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111 Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by themessage, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)

(Norwalk Police Press Release)

