Riverfield School Carnival May 5th & 6th FAIRFIELD, CT

The Riverfield Elementary School PTA is welcoming back its Spring Carnival on Friday May 6th and Saturday May 6th. The Carnival will be held on the school property behind the building located at 1625 Mill Plain Road.

The Rainbow Amusement Company is providing rides for all ages from toddlers to adults, with wristbands for unlimited rides. Along with the traditional snacks, there will be food tucks by Colony Pizza Truck, Christophe’s Crepes, Snappy Dawgs, and Paula’s Ice Cream.

The carnival is one of the PTA fundraisers to support children programs, educational field trips and author visits. It is an all school event that includes students, family and friends along with the community.

Friday May 5th from 6 PM to 9 PM Saturday, May 6th from 2 PM to 9 PM

(Press Release)

