Sacred Heart University Student Passes

On 03/30/2017 at 7:08pm Fairfield Police Emergency Communications Center received a 911 emergency call reporting a female student choking in the Sacred Heart University, university commons area.

Responding officers arrived on campus to find a 20 year old female identified as Caitlin Nelson (05/03/1996), of Clark New Jersey unresponsive and not breathing. Officers initiated immediate life-saving efforts to the victim before AMR paramedics arrived and transported her to St. Vincent’s Medical Center for additional care.

Further investigation revealed that Caitlin was participating in a Greek Life Organization pancake eating contest. Witnesses stated that she had eaten several pancakes before a nursing student saw her in distress and began to give her assistance.

On the morning of 03/31/2017 Caitlin Nelson was transported to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital to undergo further testing as her medical condition was declining. On 04/02/2017 at 4:06pm Caitlin Nelson succumbed from her injuries and was pronounced dead by Columbia Presbyterian medical staff. This investigation is still active pending further medical information.

(Fairfield Police Press Release)