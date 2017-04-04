Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Sacred Heart University Student Passes

On 03/30/2017 at 7:08pm Fairfield Police Emergency Communications Center received a 911 emergency call reporting a female student choking in the Sacred Heart University, university commons area.

Responding officers arrived on campus to find a 20 year old female identified as Caitlin Nelson (05/03/1996), of Clark New Jersey unresponsive and not breathing. Officers initiated immediate life-saving efforts to the victim before AMR paramedics arrived and transported her to St. Vincent’s Medical Center for additional care.

Further investigation revealed that Caitlin was participating in a Greek Life Organization pancake eating contest. Witnesses stated that she had eaten several pancakes before a nursing student saw her in distress and began to give her assistance.

On the morning of 03/31/2017 Caitlin Nelson was transported to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital to undergo further testing as her medical condition was declining. On 04/02/2017 at 4:06pm Caitlin Nelson succumbed from her injuries and was pronounced dead by Columbia Presbyterian medical staff. This investigation is still active pending further medical information.

(Fairfield Police Press Release)

Vigil For Caitlin Nelson on Sacred Heart University Twitter page.

