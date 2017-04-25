Stratford News: Fresh Veggies and Wellness Opportunities!

Stratford CT–The Stratford Health Department has partnered with LifeBridge Community Services Enterprise of Bridgeport to launch a Fresh Connections produce-distribution site in Stratford. This bi-monthly program will begin on Thursday, May 11th from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Birdseye Municipal Complex.

Fresh Connections, a cost-effective approach to providing residents with fresh produce, offers participants the opportunity to purchase a box of fresh fruits and vegetables twice a month or the ability to shop for individual items from the “pop-up” stand. Residents can purchase 10-12 pounds of produce for $10 or 20-25 pounds for $20. Pop-up items will vary in price.

In addition to offering seasonal fresh produce, Fresh Connections strives to include free health and wellness opportunities for their consumers during pick-up. Opportunities such as cooking demonstrations, health screenings, and nutrition education will be available to those visiting the distribution site on pick-up day.

Andrea Boissevain, the Director of Health states, “Fresh Connections allows members of our community a chance to receive affordable and nutritious produce in such a convenient way. Individuals leaving work, picking their children up from school, or out running errands can stop by the distribution site and within minutes receive a whole box of fresh produce”.

This program is open to everyone and no appointments are necessary. For more information call the Stratford Health Department at (203) 385-4058 or visit our Facebook page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/ StratfordHealthDepartmentCT/

(Press Release)

