Today’s Positive Post

This very moment, there is some action you can take, some person you can talk to, some idea you can develop, some new approach you can try, some simple prayer you can pray, some act of faith you can express, that will enhance your life, and the lives of others. You’re in a position to make a difference today. You can make TODAY so Awesome that yesterday gets jealous. — Pastor Mark Evans, New Life Church Trumbull, CT

Pastor Mark Evans writes an inspirational message each day that not only teaches biblical principals but more importantly how to apply it to your every day living. You can follow Pastor Mark’s daily writings of “Selah” which means “instruction on the reading of the text, … “stop and listen” on Facebook at : http://myemail.constantcontact.com/Selah—April-17–2017—TODAY–.html?soid=1101607003027&aid=LU1KrSiAfqQ or sign up to receive by email daily at: http://www.newlifect.com/selah