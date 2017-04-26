Trumbull News: National Prescription Drug Take Back

#Trumbull CT—On Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Trumbull Police Department and the Drug

Enforcement Administration (DEA) will provide the public another opportunity to prevent pill abuse

and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Anyone may bring pills for disposal to the parking lot of Daniels Farm School at 710 Daniels Farm Road, Trumbull. (The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches.) The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. Assisting us this year are the Trumbull Partnership Against Underage Drinking & Drugs (TPAUD) and The Trumbull Police Cadets.

Last October, Americans turned in 366 tons (over 730,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at almost 5,200 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 12 previous “Take Back” events, DEA and its partners have taken in over 7.1 million pounds—more than 3,500 tons—of pills. This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the April 29 Take Back Day event including additional municipalities participating and locations, go to: https://www.dea.gov/take-back/takeback-news.shtml

(Press Release)

