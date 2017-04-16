Trumbull News: Children Robbed

#Trumbull CT–On April 10, 2017 at 1:30 p.m., two juveniles were assaulted and robbed of their bicycles and an I-Phone at the Royce Apartments in Trumbull by two unknown juvenile suspects. Both boys suffered minor injuries. The boys (both age twelve) were riding their bikes on “The Royce of Trumbull” property located off Old Town Road. Two other juvenile males who said they wanted to ride the boy’s bikes approached the boys. When the boys said “no” the suspects punched the boys and shoved them off their bikes. One of the victim’s I-phone fell to the ground and one suspect took the phone as they rode off on the boy’s bikes. The suspect’s fled with the I-Phone but discarded the bicycles nearby and they were last seen running behind one of the buildings in the complex. Police canvassed the area and were unable to locate the juveniles. The juvenile victim’s did not require medical attention.

(Trumbull Police Press Release)

