Trumbull News: Woman Beats Up Ex At Mall

#Trumbull CT– On April 11, 2017 at 6:50 p.m., a Trumbull Police Officer on patrol was flagged down outside the Westfield Trumbull Mall and interrupted a woman’s violent attack on her 19 year-old ex-boyfriend. The woman had already injured the male by this time, threatened to kill him and threw a knife away as the officer approached.

Police learned the female suspect, identified as Hayley Nicole Welcome, age 22 of 160 Glenview Terrace, New Haven, CT, went to the Westfield Mall where her former boyfriend is employed. The victim agreed to retrieve an item belonging to her out of his car and after he did so she reportedly became angry about their “break-up” and attacked him, punching him in the face, ripping a chain off his neck and then pulling a knife out, threatening to kill him. The male struggled with the woman over the knife.

As the Officer approached the couple, he saw the female suspect screaming at the victim. Another bystander yelled “she has a knife”. The victim then told the Officer she “threw it” and the Officer took the woman into custody without incident. The male victim pointed out the knife that the woman had thrown nearby and it was recovered. The male victim sustained scratches to several areas of his body but declined medical attention.

Welcome was charged with Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Assault 3rd Degree, Threatening 2nd Degree and Breach of Peace. Welcome was held on a $10,000 Bond. Court date of April 12, 2017.

(Trumbull Police Press Release)

