In celebration of Volunteer Firefighter Day in Connecticut and the start of National Volunteer Week (April 23-29, 2017), more than 60 fire departments will hold open houses at nearly 80 locations throughout Connecticut at the same time on the same day (April 23, 2017, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.). Visitors to the fire houses will be able to talk with volunteer firefighters about the work they do, see demonstrations, explore fire apparatus and turnout gear, get a tour of the fire house, and fill out an application.

Sunday, April 23, 2017 | 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. in your area:

Easton Volunteer Fire Company

1 Center Road, Easton

Stratfield Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.

400 Jackman Avenue, Fairfield

Echo Hose Hook & Ladder Co. 1 379 Coral Avenue, Shelton