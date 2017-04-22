In celebration of Volunteer Firefighter Day in Connecticut and the start of National Volunteer Week (April 23-29, 2017), more than 60 fire departments will hold open houses at nearly 80 locations throughout Connecticut at the same time on the same day (April 23, 2017, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.). Visitors to the fire houses will be able to talk with volunteer firefighters about the work they do, see demonstrations, explore fire apparatus and turnout gear, get a tour of the fire house, and fill out an application.
Sunday, April 23, 2017 | 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. in your area:
Easton Volunteer Fire Company
1 Center Road, Easton
Stratfield Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.
400 Jackman Avenue, Fairfield
Echo Hose Hook & Ladder Co. 1
379 Coral Avenue, Shelton
Long Hill Volunteer Fire Company
Station 1, 6315 Main Street, Trumbull
Station 2, 5400 Main Street, Trumbull
Station 3, 4229 Madison Avenue, Trumbull
Nichols Fire Department
Station 1, 100 Shelton Road, Trumbull
Station 2, 582 Booth Hill Road, Trumbull
Trumbull Volunteer Fire Company
Station 1, 860 White Plains Road, Trumbull
Station 2, 100 Daniels Farm Road, Trumbull
Weston Volunteer Fire Department
52 Norfield Road, Weston