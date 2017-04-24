Westport News: Breach Of Peace After Spraying Up Restaurant

Here are the details on a story we were first to tell you last week:

#Westport CT–On 04/20/2017 at approximately 1:00pm, Westport Officers were dispatched to 265 Riverside Avenue, Juniors, on a report of a man who entered the restaurant and caused a disturbance. The business owner stated that a man entered the restaurant and was attempting to sell a cleaning product. The male suspect was later identified as Michael Hicks. The owner stated Hicks was moving around the restaurant spraying the cleaning product on multiple surfaces including the grill area. The owner asked Hicks to leave multiple times and stated that he’d take a business card. Hicks then began swearing at him and his workers. Hicks finally left, then threw rocks at the store. The description of Hicks and his vehicle was broadcasted to patrol units. Hicks was stopped in Norwalk a short time later and taken into custody. He was processed for the Breach of Peace charge and was held on $500.00 bond. Court date is set for 05/03/2017 at Norwalk Court.