Westport News: Are You Happy To See Me Or Is That Gray Goose Down Your Pants?

On 02/17/17 at approximately 6:00pm, Westport Officers responded to 1439 Post Road East (Castle Wine & Spirits) on a report of a larceny. Prior to Officer’s arrival, dispatch advised the suspect left in a red Chevy Trailblazer with a large sticker in the rear window. The store surveillance footage showed a male take a bottle of Grey Goose vodka valued at $56.99 and stuffed it down his pants. The male suspect then left the store in a red Chevy Trailblazer with a CT marker plate. On 02/20/17, a Westport Officer stopped the suspect vehicle in this case and identified the suspect as James Coates. The suspect was even wearing the same green Army jacket from the night of the Larceny. A warrant was submitted to Norwalk Court for the arrest of Coates. On 04/06/17, Westport Officers responded to Norwalk PD to take Coates into custody. Coates was transported to Westport Police Headquarters where he was then processed for the active Larceny warrant. He was held on a $10,000.00 bond and has a court date in Norwalk on 04/14/17.

