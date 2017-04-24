Westport News: House Fire

6:02am–#Westport CT–This morning, the Westport Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 189 Cross Highway. The call came a trapped occupant reporting a fire in the house. The Westport Fire Department responded with all 11 firefighters and 4 officers on duty, along with Westport Police and EMS. Westport Police Officers were able to rescue the occupant from a first floor window as the fire department arrived. The occupant was transported to the hospital with non-life treating injuries. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and rescue 2 dogs that were still in the house. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time by the Fire Marshal’s Office. Firefighters from Fairfield assisted at the fire providing additional manpower.

The Westport Fire Department would like to remind Westport residents theimportance of having working smoke detectors in their home. Install smoke alarms in every sleeping room and outside each separate sleeping area. Install alarms on every level of the home. Install alarms in the basement. If any resident is in need of assistance with changing detector batteries or installing new ones, they may call 203-341- 5010 to arrange for someone to come to their home to do so (no fee).

(Westport Fire Department Press Release)