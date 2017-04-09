Westport News: Housekeeper Charged in Forgery/Larceny

#Westport CT–July of 2016, a Westport woman hired a cleaning company to clean their home and learned that a check was removed from their checkbook that was cashed at a Citibank. The victim reported a bank check in the amount of $4,000.00 dollars was deposited to an unknown account that the victim did not write. It was learned that the check was taken from the second to last position in the victim’s checkbook. Officers obtained video surveillance from Citibank where the check was deposited, and the suspect was positively identified as Diana Parra. Parra was an assistant housekeeper for the victim. Parra stole the check, then forged the victim’s signature and deposited it into her personal account. A warrant was submitted to Norwalk Court to arrest Parra. On 04/06/17, Parra turned herself in at Police Headquarters and was processed for the above listed charges. She has a court date in Norwalk on 04/13/17.

(Westport Police Report)

