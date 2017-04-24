Westport News: Multiple Charges

#Westport CT–In November of 2014, one of the victims of this crime came to Westport Police headquarters to file a report of fraudulent activity on his credit card. Officers learned that $13,000.00 was charged to the victim’s credit card from a fraudulent company. As Detectives investigated this crime, they discovered multiple other fraudulent companies which were created by Rachael Alexander and Marc Alexander. Rachael was arrested in March, 2017. Marc Alexander illegally obtained credit card information from the victims, then would bill a phony company that they created. The amount of fraudulent charges totaled $27,000.00 for the Westport case. Marc Alexander was also investigated by other towns and States for similar crimes. A warrant for hisarrest was submitted to Stamford Court for the crimes committed in Westport.

On 4/17/2017, Westport Officers responded to Bridgeport’s Federal Courthouse to pick up prisoner Marc Alexander and transport him to the Westport Police Department. Alexander was processed for the charges listed above, photographed and fingerprinted. Alexander was then transported to Norwalk Court for arraignment.

(Westport Police Press Release)

