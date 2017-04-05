Westport News: Pursuit Nets Bridgeport Man Arrest On Multiple Charges

(Westport, CT) Today at approximately 9:30am, Westport Officers were dispatched to OptiCare, 877 Post Road East, to check the welfare of a male who was in the store and appeared disoriented. While on route, Officers learned the male had stolen a pair of glasses and left the store. As Officers arrived, the male left the scene in a gray Pontiac at a high rate of speed. Officers then pursued the vehicle westbound on Post Road East. The vehicle was traveling fast through the center of town so the pursuit was terminated as it was too dangerous. A short time later, Officers located the suspect vehicle on Imperial Avenue which crashed off the road near the river. The suspect was seen running from the crash, and a foot chase ensued. Officers caught up with the suspect on Imperial Avenue near Baker Avenue. The suspect actively resisted arrest while punching and kicking the Officers. The Officers were able to gain control of the suspect and take him into custody. One Officer suffered an injury to his face and the other Officer suffered a hand injury. The injuries appear minor at this time. The suspect was transported to Norwalk Hospital for evaluation based on his behavior. The suspect has not been positively identified.

The suspect has been identified as Tracey Edwards, 02/10/73, out of Bridgeport.Edwards was released from Norwalk Hospital. He was charged with the following:

Larceny 6 th degree Assault on a Police Officer (2 counts)Possession Hallucinogen (Vehicle was searched and approximately 1 ounce of PCP located)

Engaging Police in Pursuit Reckless Driving Evading Responsibility of Motor Vehicle Crash Operating a Motor Vehicle under Suspension

Edwards is being held on a $100,000 bond. He is also wanted by the US Marshals for Violation of Supervised Release.

(Westport Police Press Release)