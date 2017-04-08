Westport News: Westport Gun Owner Charged

On 03/08/2017 at approximately 8:00am, Westport Detectives responded to Norwalk Hospital on report of a Westport resident who was being treated for a gunshot wound to the left thigh. It was reported that the incident happened at approximately 6:00am that morning on Oak Street, Westport. The patient was Dominic Demace, who claimed to have accidentally shot himself in the leg while cleaning a gun. Detectives served a Search Warrant on the home to further investigate the incident. A warrant was submitted to Norwalk Court for the arrest of Demace.

Since a juvenile was in the house on the date and time of this incident, the additional charge of Risk of Injury was added. On 04/06/2017, Detectives responded to Demace’s house to serve the warrant. Demace was transported to Westport PD headquarters where he was fingerprinted and photographed without incident. He was issued a Court date of Monday, 04/17/2017 in Norwalk Superior Court and was held on $25,000 bond.

(Westport Police Press Release)

