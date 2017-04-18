Westport News: Whole Foods Employee Larceny

#Westport CT: In December of 2016, Westport Officers were dispatched to Whole Foods, 399 Post Road West on a Larceny complaint. Officers learned that employee, Shamonie Gibson, was creating fake transactions and returning the funds into her own personal account. Gibson was using a supervisor’s information to do the fake returns on a day when that supervisor was not working. This went on from August to December. Gibson was interviewed by the Officers and she admitted to the fraudulent transactions. A warrant was submitted to Norwalk Court for Gibson’s arrest. On 04/11/17, Gibson turned herself in at Westport Police Headquarters. She was processed for the Larceny 2 charge and posted the $25,000.00 bond. She had a court date in Norwalk on 04/24/17.

(Westport Police Press Release)