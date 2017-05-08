348 Oyster Bar Ribbon Cutting

#Fairfield CT–348 Oyster Bar located at 348 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield. First Selectman Mike Tetreau and other Town officials and invited guests celebrated the restaurant’s grand opening with an official ribbon cutting ceremony. 348 Oyster Bar is a modern, contemporary seafood restaurant offering Mediterranean-inspired cuisine with fresh, local ingredients. Popular dishes include the oyster po-boy and “isla mujeres” fish tacos, as well as skipper’s fisherman’s stew and Manhattan clam chowder, which garnered top honors for Chef Fernando Garcia at 2014’s Chowdafest competition. Community & Economic Development Director Mark Barnhart stated, “We are thrilled to have 348 Oyster Bar join our vibrant and growing Fairfield business community and restaurant scene. Small businesses like this have long been the backbone of our local economy, and we wish Skye Kwok and Karim Ameziane much success in their new business venture.”

348 Oyster Bar is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. Hours are 11:30AM to10:00PM. Valet parking is available for dinner service on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.