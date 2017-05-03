The Stratford Police Department has seen an upswing in stolen vehicles over the past quarter. Below are some tips to help prevent your car from theft.
WHAT ATTRACTS A CAR THIEF?
Leaving your car unlocked or the windows down.
Leaving your keys in the car or a spare key hidden in the car.
Leaving your car unattended.
Parking in poorly lit places with low visibility.
Leaving valuables and packages in your car.
Cars not protected with an anti-theft device.
HOW TO PROTECT YOUR CAR
Don’t leave your keys in your car.
Close your windows and lock your doors whenever you leave your car, regardlessof how long you plan to be gone.
Park in well-lit areas.
Keep your car in a garage if you have one.
Park in lots that have attendants.
Use an anti-theft device whenever you leave your car .
Immediately report any suspicious activity to the police (for a non emergency contact 203-385- 4100)
(Stratford Police Press Release)
This report is made possible by: http://castilloandsonscuisine.com