The Stratford Police Department has seen an upswing in stolen vehicles over the past quarter. Below are some tips to help prevent your car from theft.

WHAT ATTRACTS A CAR THIEF?

 Leaving your car unlocked or the windows down.

 Leaving your keys in the car or a spare key hidden in the car.

 Leaving your car unattended.

 Parking in poorly lit places with low visibility.

 Leaving valuables and packages in your car.

 Cars not protected with an anti-theft device.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR CAR

 Don’t leave your keys in your car.

 Close your windows and lock your doors whenever you leave your car, regardlessof how long you plan to be gone.

 Park in well-lit areas.

 Keep your car in a garage if you have one.

 Park in lots that have attendants.

 Use an anti-theft device whenever you leave your car .

 Immediately report any suspicious activity to the police (for a non emergency contact 203-385- 4100)

(Stratford Police Press Release)

