Hartford – Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) and Deputy Senate Republican President Pro Tempore Kevin Witkos (R-Canton) are applauding the state Senate’s passage of a bill that removes barriers to employment by reforming the state’s occupational license laws.

Senate Bill 191 phases out occupational licenses for jobs that don’t have educational or professional prerequisites. Currently, Connecticut has many occupational licenses workers are required to pay a fee to obtain even for certain occupations that have no educational or certification requirement. In these cases, such licenses amount to a fee on an occupation. This bill removes barriers to employment while still maintaining health and safety protections for consumers.

“Here in Connecticut, we need to create more pathways to career opportunities and jobs,” said Sen. Duff. “I have heard from small business owners from around the state about the need to cut red tape. I am happy to have been able to work with Senator Witkos to do so in bipartisan manner today.”

“This legislation is about cutting red tape,” said Sen. Witkos. “It will allow the state to eliminate unnecessary licensing fees to reduce barriers for individuals pursuing work and careers in a variety of fields. By eliminating financial barriers, we can open up work opportunities to more people. In addition, by eliminating unnecessary fees, this change could also result in reduced costs for customers. I thank Sen. Duff for reaching across the aisle to bring this idea to fruition with bipartisan support.”

The bill would eliminate multiple occupational licenses, registrations, and certificates including for the following occupations: Above Ground Swimming Pool Installer, Uniform Student Athlete Agents, Licensed Shorthand Reporters, Itinerant Vendors License, Wholesaler’s Salesman Certificate, Residential Flat Glass or Automotive Glazier and Real Estate Intern.

Senate Bill 191 now moves to the House of Representatives. The bill must be passed in the House before the end of the legislative session on June 7 before becoming state law.

