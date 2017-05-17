#Westport CT– On 05/12/17, the Westport Police Department and the Catch a Lift Fund (CAL) hosted combat wounded veterans who have served in Iraq and Afghanistan for the third “Westport for Warriors Weekend,” which includes workouts, community and camaraderie. Mental Grit Fitness Owner/ Trainer Andy Berman organized the event with the help of Westport Police Chief Foti Koskinas and CAL board member Adam Vengrow.

The veterans traveling to Westport are from Colorado, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Maryland and New York, have been chosen to participate in a program supported by CAL, a national non-profit organization dedicated to the physical and mental recovery of America’s post-9/11 combat wounded veterans. Founded in memory of fallen Army Cpl. Chris Coffland, CAL provides qualifying veterans with gym memberships, home gym equipment, fitness programs, and motivational peer support. The 2,500 veterans from around the country who are participating in the CAL program are reaping the benefits of daily health regimens and repurposing themselves into their communities through fitness.

Berman led a motivating and challenging 45-minute boot camp workout for participants. See Photographs attached. For more information, to get involved or make a donation, please contact Berman at andy@mentalgritfitness.com and / or catchaliftfund.com.