Each year, the week of May 15th is designated National Police Week. Today the Norwalk Police Department paused to honor the memory of officers who died in the line of duty at police headquarters on Monroe Street. The flag raising was at 11am, along with a fly over of from Eagle One, the regional police helicopter. Police motorcycles from around the area also joined in the the remembrance. Four candles were lit in memory of the Norwalk Police Officers who paid the ultimate price of their lives while serving the city. They were Sergeant Frank Stratton who passed in 1930, Officer Sherrald Gorton in 1962, Sergeant Nicholas Fera in 1971 and Officer Marco Carias in 1982.