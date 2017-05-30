Middletown, CT. (May 30, 2017): Connecticut State Troopers were patrolling highways and roads in Connecticut over this 2017 Memorial Day weekend. During this enforcement period Troopers utilized both traditional and non-traditional patrol cars. The enforcement period started at 12:01 a.m. 5/26/17 and ran through 11:59 p.m. on 5/29/17. Troopers focused on drunken driving violations, aggressive drivers, distracted drivers and speeding. Sobriety checkpoints and targeted DUI patrols were also in place over the entire weekend.

These State Police stats cover the time period starting at midnight on May 26, 2017 to May 29, 2017 at 11:59 p.m.:

SPEEDING: 719 SEATBELT: 668 TOTAL VIOLATIONS: 2658

(to include unsafe lane change, Following Too Closely, Cell Phone, Texting, Speeding, Seatbelt, etc.)

DUI ARREST: 31 ACCIDENTS: Investigated: 302 With injury: 48 Fatal: 2 accidents resulting in 3 fatalities (5/26 – double fatality 1-91 SB Exit 24 and 5/27 Rte. 5/15 SB Exit 57)

2016 Memorial Day Weekend Enforcement Stats:

Speeding: 829 Seatbelt: 791 Total Violations: 3352 (These include unsafe lane change, following too closely, cellphone/texting, etc.) DUI Arrests: 47

Crashes: Investigated: 350 With injury: 64 Fatal: 1 accident resulting in 3 fatalities

