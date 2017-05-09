Book Signing With Our Good Friend Lennie Grimaldi

Connecticut Characters: Personalities Spicing Up The Nutmeg State, is well-known local author Lennie Grimaldi’s latest effort. The historic Barnum Museum in Bridgeport is pleased to host a book signing party, and a little bit of banter, on Thursday, May 11, at 5:30pm.

Grimaldi says the new book chronicles his run-ins with the famous, funky and freaky and is a career retrospective, sampling some of Connecticut’s “characters”.

Besides President Donald Trump, who he did work for in the late 90’s, his book includes late, fallen, returned and trailblazing politicians; paranormal investigators and Westport actress Linda Blair, famous for playing a possessed child in the horror movie “The Exorcist,”. They include a Mayor, a Governor, a police chief, an undercover cop, a private investigator, a Hells Angel, the mob; men successful in the boxing ring and the financial arena, including the founder of Americares – 17 chapters in all. And according to Grimaldi, the chapters of “Connecticut Characters” are taken from his work published in the defunct Bridgeport Telegram and Fairfield County Advocate newspapers, the New York Times, Connecticut Magazine, his other books and his decade-old blog, “Only In Bridgeport”.

A must evening and a must-read and must-have book for anyone interested in what made a lot of those we know tick.