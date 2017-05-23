Bridgeport Cracks Down On Illegal Dumping

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Ganim, Bridgeport Police and Public Facilities came together today to announce its victories against the War on Blight. Recently, a local man was caught red-handed illegally dumping nearly 50 tires on the side of the road off of Newfield Avenue. Days later, another individual was caught dumping a Jacuzzi in the same location. Both individuals were arrested, fined for their infraction and the vehicles used were seized by Bridgeport Police.Efforts to build awareness and follow thru with enforcement have led to the arrest of over six illegal dumpers with four vehicle seized to date.

“There is a coordinated effort of multiple departments from law enforcement to clean up,” said Mayor Ganim. “We are letting people know that violators of illegal dumping will get caught and pay the consequences. People of Bridgeport and our neighborhoods are entitled to a clean place to live.”

City Council member from the 139th District Eneida Martinez said, “We are not going to tolerant this! This is my district and it is unacceptable. I am glad of the initiatives the Mayor has in place to prevent and eliminate blight. Blighting our community is absolute disrespect.”

State regulations permit law enforcement agencies to seize assets and property used to commit crimes, including illegal dumping. Those caught unlawfully disposing of garbage and other material are subject to a $200 fine pursuant to city ordinance and can be charged with a misdemeanor.

The City of Bridgeport has several components to support the community-wide initiatives to keep our city clean and eliminate blight. One of these initiatives includes the removal of dilapidated buildings around the city to make way for future developments. Another one of these programs includes the ‘Park City Pickin’ it Up’, where community volunteers band together to clean various sections throughout Bridgeport. Along with the City’s War on Blight/Illegal dumping, Bridgeport will also be unveiling the Adopt a Trash Can program, the Mayor’s Sidewalk PILOT Program and a lighting initiative to improve visibility and encourage safety.

Bridgeport police are also reminding the public that they are offering a $200 reward for anyone who contributes evidence that leads to an arrest for illegal dumping. The city is providing the following numbers to report such evidence: 203-576-8023 or 203-576-7976 and evidence can come in many forms, including a picture taken on a mobile phone and sent via text message.