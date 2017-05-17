Bridgeport News: Batting Cage For Bassick

#Bridgeport, CT –In an ongoing effort to support the City’s youth sports programs, Mayor Ganim in partnership with the Bridgeport Police Department utilized grant funds issued by the State of Connecticut Court Support Services Division to purchase a batting cage with pitching machine which has been installed at Bassick High School. The equipment will be available to over 150 kids who participate in baseball and softball programs at Bassick, Harding and Central high schools.

“This is just one of our commitments to giving back to Bridgeport students,” said Mayor Ganim. “Our focus has to be the youth and supporting their athletic activities. Sports and other extracurricular programs are an integral part of an educational experience. We need to build on this to make our students well rounded individuals to prepare them for the future.”

(Press Release)